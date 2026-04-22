Nikki Glaser reveals bombshell news amid TIME100 buzz

Nikki Glaser has her toes dipped in multiple projects and exciting gigs at the same time, and one of them includes her own comedy special.

The 41-year-old host and comedian will reportedly release her show, Good Girl, on Hulu on Friday, April 24, just a day after she would take the stage as the host of TIME100 gala, where she would be one of the honourees of the evening.

Glaser will offer a stripped back take on aging as a woman in the entertainment industry, and the challenges she faces to stay relevant in an age of speed where trends change within moments.

The Golden Globes host has previously released a comedy special Bangin’ back in 2019, which offered a candid and unfiltered look at the lives of women in Hollywood.

According to the premise of her show, Good Girl presents a challenge to the narrative that women in the industry fade out by the age of 40. She pushes the notions of what being authentic means in a world used to filter out their realities, where desire is informed through algorithms.