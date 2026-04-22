Scooter Braun gets pulled back into Baldoni-Lively legal war

Scooter Braun embroiled in Justin Baldoni drama after Taylor Swift feud

Scooter Braun’s ties reportedly go deep in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case, as new legal documents have brought his hidden links to light.

The 44-year-old music executive was allegedly involved in the smear campaign against the It Ends With Us actress. Publicist Stephanie Jones accused a “cottage industry” spreading the defamatory narrative who allegedly worked together with Baldoni’s crisis publicist Melissa Nathan and online fixer Jed Wallace.

Another suit was filed by Alexa Nikolas, who has been a target of these smear campaigns and she added Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman’s name as a defendant.

Both the plaintiffs claimed that they have unearthed evidence of the groups orchestrating such campaigns online. While Freedman has previously denied any connection to these accusations, an updated document, Nikolas alleged that Peter Comisar was also included in the operation who was a former legal adversary of Braun, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The adversary was previously involved in a $200 million lawsuit over a private equity fund with Braun and top music manager David Bolno that came to surface in 2021. “This overlap … appears to evidence common strategies being used against Ms. Nikolas and Mr. Comisar,” her attorney wrote.

Comisar claimed that “Bolno stated that Braun would trash Comisar’s pristine reputation,” and that Braun “alluded to a smear campaign that [he] would unleash.”

The latest findings revived Braun’s previous feuds with Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and other artists he has worked with.

Braun became a villain in Swift’s story when he sold the rights to her music catalogue to a third party, despite allegedly being aware of the pop superstar intending to be the sole owner of her discography.