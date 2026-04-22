Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with new family snaps amid Kendall Jenner buzz

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable family pictures on daughter's birthday

Khloe Kardashian shared new family photos with fans on her daughter True's birthday, and left fans in disbelief.

The 41-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, and shared a series of pictures from the care bear-themed birthday party.

Khloe wrote a heartfelt caption for her daughter, saying, "Eight sounds and feels different. Your heart expanding, your thoughts deepening, your light becoming even more your own. There is something so sacred about the wonder in you. The innocence in your eyes."

Social media users were surprised to see the Good American founder's firstborn look so grown up in the pictures, as they commented, "omg true is 8?!!"

In the caption, Khloe continued, "For eight years, You’ve saved me more times than I can count, simply by being you. Your love is pure magic. Your laughter is healing and infectious, your hugs are precious and your soul is my forever. You make me want to be better every single day, not just for you and Tatum, but because OF you and Tatum."

More fans commented, "she's growing up so fast," and "can't believe how grown up true looks."

While Kris Jenner, Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson, and more family members were attending the birthday party, Kendall Jenner has also been making headlines.

The supermodel and Jacob Elordi confirmed their romance after the Coachella rumours, and they have reportedly been together since February.