Rosé from Blackpink attends Harry Styles’ concert

K-pop group Blackpink’s Rosé was spotted at British singer Harry Styles’ Seoul concert. The artist performed at KSPO Dome on March 20th for his Love on Tour world tour.

The pair even posed together for a photo backstage at the show. Multiple other K-pop artists attended the concert as well, including V and Jungkook from BTS, Jennie from Blackpink, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-Ki from Enhypen, Ateez, Aespa, Monsta X and many more.

The concert featured a number of K-pop songs as part of the pre-show playlist which included Pink Venom by Blackpink, OMG by New Jeans, BTS’ Dynamite and Teddy Bear by STAYC.

During the show, Rosé posted a clip of herself with Jennie as they both sang along to Harry’s song As It Was. Afterwards, she posted the photo she took with Harry along with the caption: “... thank you for coming to Korea.”