Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Ed Sheeran shares heart-wrenching story of his life

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran has revealed that he ‘didn’t want to live any more’ after deaths of his friends Jamal Edwards and Shane Warne.

Edwards, a music entrepreneur who helped launch Sheeran’s career, died in February 2022 at the age of 31. His death came shortly after Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour.

The musician revealed that he was told by doctors that his six-month pregnant wife needed surgery for a tumour that could not take place until after she had given birth to the couple’s second child.

Sheeran, 32, said that although Seaborn carried their daughter, Jupiter, to term and had successful surgery in June, he felt ‘so powerless’ at the time.

Meanwhile, the night before he learned of Edwards’ death, Sheeran said he was out for dinner with pop star Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, and was exchanging texts with Edwards about plans to shoot a video the next day.

The global pop star added: ‘Twelve hours later, he was dead. My best friend died. And he shouldn’t have done.’

Ed started seeing a therapist to help him cope with his feelings, which left him feeling ‘really embarrassed’ by his seemingly ‘selfish’ thoughts.

He continued to Rolling Stone magazine: "I felt like I didn’t want to live any more. And I have had that throughout my life. You’re under the waves drowning. You’re just sort of in this thing. And you can’t get out of it. I’ve always had real lows in my life. But it wasn’t really till last year that I actually addressed it."

Sheeran went on saying that as a father he felt ‘really embarrassed’ by his seemingly ‘selfish’ thoughts, and said it was Seaborn who worked out what was going on and advised him to see a therapist.

