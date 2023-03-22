Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's first encounter: 'It didn't happen instantly'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017

Anuskha Sharma and Virat Kohli, who has been married for a while now, never really openly spoke about their love story; the cricketer has finally spoken about his first encounter with her dream girl.

Virat revealed that he first met Anushka in 2013 when he was made the captain of the Indian cricket team for their Zimbabwe tour. Anushka was a renowned actress at the time.

He went on to share that his manager told him that he has to shoot an Ad with the famous actress. He admitted that he was so nervous meeting her that he cracked an unimpressive joke on their first encounter.

Kohli added: "Out of nervousness, I didn't realize how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad; I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realized our background was so similar. From there on we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly.”

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017. The couple tied the knot in a destination wedding in Italy. The duo now has a cute little daughter named Vamika.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback after 4 years on-screen with Chakda Xpress, reports Pinkvilla.