Meghan Markle warned of ‘public sentiment’ amid plans to relaunch her blog

Meghan Markle is seemingly planning to relaunch her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Her revamped blog is reportedly set to focus on “food, travel, fashion, the arts, design, conscious living, and wellness.”

However, amid the plans of Duchess of Sussex’s launch her blog, a PR expert warns that Markle should be conscious of the public’s sentiments.

Former journalist and PR expert Jordan James is the founder of Unlockd PR who has worked with over 3,000 brands in the UK and US, including Britney Spears.

He told Express.co.uk that the “biggest hurdle he sees Markle facing “is trying to separate perceptions towards The Tig from the perceptions of her, Prince Harry, and the ensuing Royal Family drama which dominate the headlines with every TV appearance, project, or book, whether she wants it to or not.”

He added, “With the court of public opinion swinging both ways towards the Sussexes, The Tig could easily ignite more tensions, but it could also go some way to improving her public image.”

The branding expert claimed it could be an “ideal” time for the Duchess to relaunch her platform, a project a former friend told Express the royal “loved,” but the venture may not be without its issues “given recent controversies.”

He said the blog return would be ideal with its “original mission to ‘share stories and celebrate life’,” however there are some challenges.

He surmised, “Before making any moves, Meghan will need to take public sentiment towards her into account, considering both those who enjoyed reading about her experiences on The Tig prior to its hiatus in 2017, as well as those who may take up reading The Tig because of her new level of fame and notoriety.”