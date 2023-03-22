 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut posts warning for Diljit Dosanjh ‘You’ll be arrested’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have a history of feud tracing back to 2020
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have a history of feud tracing back to 2020

Kangana Ranaut never stops becoming the highlight of news. Recently, she has threatened veteran Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh that he’ll be arrested for supporting Khalistanis.

Kangana took to her Twitter and Instagram and reshared a post by Swiggy India. It showed a number of pulses with a caption ‘pulse aagai pulse’. She tagged Diljit on her tweet and wrote, ‘Just saying!’ Sharing the same post on her Instagram stories, she wrote, ‘Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols.’

Kangana Ranaut posts warning for Diljit Dosanjh ‘You’ll be arrested’
Kangana Ranaut posts warning for Diljit Dosanjh ‘You’ll be arrested’

In a follow up tweet, she wrote, “All those who supported Khalistanis, remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time.”

Kangana and Diljit have a history of feuds tracing back to 2020 where they had a heated argument about Shaheen Bagh Protest in India. 

More From Showbiz:

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Pols Aagai Pols’ threat

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Pols Aagai Pols’ threat

Shilpa Shetty expresses ‘satisfaction’ for her performance in Hungama 2 and Nikamma

Shilpa Shetty expresses ‘satisfaction’ for her performance in Hungama 2 and Nikamma

Arjun Rampal gives his two cents on Dhaakad’s failure

Arjun Rampal gives his two cents on Dhaakad’s failure

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' NOT releasing on April 7

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' NOT releasing on April 7
Shah Rukh Khan fans over the moon on 'Pathaan' extended version

Shah Rukh Khan fans over the moon on 'Pathaan' extended version

Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are finally divorced?

Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are finally divorced?
Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah

Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah
'Natu Natu' gets 'Tesla light show' tribute in New Jersey

'Natu Natu' gets 'Tesla light show' tribute in New Jersey
Swara Bhasker pens 'thank you' note for Pak designer for making her wedding outfit

Swara Bhasker pens 'thank you' note for Pak designer for making her wedding outfit
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan': Now streaming on Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan': Now streaming on Prime Video
Kareena Kapoor 'leaves a bit of her heart' in Africa as her vacation ends

Kareena Kapoor 'leaves a bit of her heart' in Africa as her vacation ends
Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi version of 'Soorarai Pottru': See poster

Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi version of 'Soorarai Pottru': See poster