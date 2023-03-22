Kangana Ranaut posts warning for Diljit Dosanjh ‘You’ll be arrested’

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have a history of feud tracing back to 2020

Kangana Ranaut never stops becoming the highlight of news. Recently, she has threatened veteran Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh that he’ll be arrested for supporting Khalistanis.

Kangana took to her Twitter and Instagram and reshared a post by Swiggy India. It showed a number of pulses with a caption ‘pulse aagai pulse’. She tagged Diljit on her tweet and wrote, ‘Just saying!’ Sharing the same post on her Instagram stories, she wrote, ‘Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols.’



In a follow up tweet, she wrote, “All those who supported Khalistanis, remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time.”

Kangana and Diljit have a history of feuds tracing back to 2020 where they had a heated argument about Shaheen Bagh Protest in India.