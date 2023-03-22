 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Shabana Azmi reveals 'most romantic gift' she received from Javed Akhtar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Shabana Azmi reveals the most romantic gift she got from Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi reveals the 'most romantic gift' she got from Javed Akhtar 

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are married for a decade now and over the years of being married, they have served major couple goals. They tied the knot in 1984 and are going strong since then. Shabana recently talked about the most romantic gift she received from husband.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "I am not one to put any value on expensive gifts at all. But sometimes he does very beautiful things. There was a sculpture of Salvador Dali that I liked very much in London. He said, 'Let's get it.' I said, 'No no, it’s too expensive' and left it. Then I think on my 50th birthday, I found in my bedroom that sculpture with his poem Waqt, which was written in a very beautiful letter."

She further added, "He had gone through such limits that I shouldn’t get to know (about the surprise). That was what touched me, the effort he put into it. Otherwise, I don’t value gifts of that kind.”

Shabana has Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani helmed by Karan Johar in the pipeline next. 

