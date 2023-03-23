'This is Going to Hurt', 'The Responder' lead BAFTA TV nominations

Medical comedy-drama "This is Going to Hurt" and police series "The Responder" led nominations for Britain's BAFTA Television Awards on Wednesday, receiving six nods each, while live coverage of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and her state funeral were also recognised.

Based on former doctor Adam Kay's memoir and set on an obstetrics ward at a London hospital, "This is Going to Hurt" secured a leading actor nomination for star Ben Whishaw as well as recognition as a mini series.

Liverpool-set police drama "The Responder" saw cast members Martin Freeman, Josh Finan, Adelayo Adedayo nominated in the leading actor, supporting actor and supporting actress categories respectively.

Netflix's "The Crown" about Britain’s royal family, Irish black comedy series "Bad Sisters", revisionist Western mini-series "The English" and "Slow Horses", about a group of MI5 agents, each received five nominations.

Imelda Staunton, who portrays the late Queen Elizabeth in series five of "The Crown", Kate Winslet who plays the mother of a teenager consumed by social media in "I am Ruth" and Sarah Lancashire, who stars as American television chef Julia Child in "Julia", were among the leading actress nominees.

Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses"), Chaske Spencer ("The English"), Cillian Murphy ("Peaky Blinders") and Taron Egerton ("Black Bird") complete the leading actor category.

Organisers said this year's awards had seen a record number of entries in television and craft, resulting in 128 nominations.

“Production companies gave us topical and authentic stories that resonated with British audiences, from hard hitting non-scripted programming to strong-female led narratives," Sara Putt, deputy chair of BAFTA and chair of BAFTA’s television committee, said in a statement.

In the international section, culinary drama "The Bear", Addams family spin-off "Wednesday" and "The White Lotus", about wealthy holiday-makers at a glamorous resort, were among the nominated shows.

In the live event section, BBC One's coverage of both the "Party at the Palace" celebrations marking Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne last June and the monarch's state funeral in September were nominated.

By channel, the BBC received the most nominations - 81 - followed by Channel 4 with 33 and Netflix with 24.

The BAFTA TV Craft awards take place on April 23, followed by the BAFTA TV Awards on May 14.