Kristen Stewart reveals Princess Diana still ‘haunts’ her

Kristen Stewart shed light on how one role never truly left her, and it is Princess Diana.

The Chronology of Water filmmaker reflected on her acclaimed turn as the late Princess of Wales in Pablo Larraín’s 2021 biopic Spencer, a performance that earned her an Academy Award nomination.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Stewart revealed that Diana’s presence continues to linger in her life years after filming wrapped.

“I still am [haunted]. I can’t drive ’round this city, and Paris for that matter, without thinking about her,” she admitted.

The actress described Diana as a figure of immense love and vulnerability, noting, “All the love that poured out of this woman… I can cry about her at any moment.”

Diana died tragically in 1997 at the age of 36 following a car accident in Paris.

Twilight star explained that her own complicated relationship with fame and the press made her uniquely connected to Diana’s struggles.

“She was plucked, plucked to death [by paparazzi],” Stewart said. “And her rebellious qualities felt so desperate, and so young and so vulnerable.”

She added that the intensity of embodying Diana left her feeling hollow once filming ended, “I did feel a bit like a shell, and I think she did too. That was the point.”