Travis Kelce pins Taylor Swift for one MAJOR thing

Travis Kelce is blaming Taylor Swift for changes in his physique.

The NFL athlete, 36, during a recent episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, admitted that his extra pounds are from the sour dough love his fiancée feed him with.

“Hi, I’m Travis Kelce, Kylie Kelce’s brother-in-law,” the Super Bowl champion, who is the younger sibling to Jason Kelce, said at the start of a clip shared to Instagram on Thursday, February 5.

“And I’m not gonna lie," he added. "I broke Taylor’s chair with the weight I gained from her sourdough."

Despite the broke chair mishap and joke apart, Kelce promoted Swift’s homemade bread dubbed it as “good” for “gut health.”

“That’s true love,” Kylie said of the situation, as the pair laughed and sent their love to the pop star, 36.

The Blank Space crooner’s obsession of baking sourdough and feeding it to her loved ones is no secret.

Earlier in January, the 14-time Grammy winner gifted some of her closest celebrity pals her especial home baked sourdough loafs including, the Haim sisters, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Sombr.

The Love Story singer, during her appearance at New Heights podcast, openly talked about her “baking obsession.”

“We're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life,” Swift admitted.

“The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now,” noting that she doesn’t just do regular sourdough, but blueberry lemon, cinnamon swirl and cinnamon raisin as well.