Jesy Nelson reveals she stayed in Little Mix to support her family

Jessy reminisced about their successful years during her Little Mix times

Jesy Nelson has spoken candidly about the beautiful memories she created with her Little Mix bandmates.

The former Little Mix star, 34, officially announced she was quitting in December 2020 after nine years in the group, admitting that the experience had taken an emotional toll on her mental health.

Previously, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed that they are no longer on speaking terms with Jesy.

During her appearance on Great Company, Jessy reminisced about their successful years.

Speaking candidly, Jesy said: 'I had some really s*** times in Little Mix, but also some of the best times of my life'.

'They were my best mates, we had so much fun, it's way more powerful being in a band than being solo I stayed in the band for my brother who essentially wanted me to make cash to support the family. Leaving was hard.'

The singer will reveal why she left the band in her new Amazon Prime documentary; Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix.

Speaking ahead of it's release on February 13,Jesy teased what is in store in a Q and A on Tuesday.

It comes after Jesy healed her rift with Simon Cowell following the birth of her daughters.