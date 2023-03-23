Tom Cruise reportedly no longer a part of teen daughter Suri Cruise’s life

Tom Cruise is still estranged from his daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise.

A source exclusively told Page Six that the Mission: Impossible star, 60, has not seen his 16-year-old daughter in a very long time and is no longer a part of her life.

Cruise welcomed Suri with Holmes in April 2006, but the former couple split in 2011 and the father-daughter duo drifted apart eventually. The Top Gun: Maverick actor has been estranged from Suri since 2013, one year after he and Katie divorced.

Moreover, a source close to Katie, 44, told DailyMail exclusively that Suri, who turns 17 next month, “has sent some applications out” for colleges and is “leaning towards” studying fashion in New York City.

“Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” the insider shared, adding that Katie is “overwhelmed” by the idea of her daughter going off to college.

Despite not having a part in daughter’s milestone, the Hollywood actor admitted in transcripts from his 2012 defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media that he had not seen Suri for three months right after he and Holmes, now 44, called it quits.

Cruise earlier confessed that his ties to Scientology had played a pivotal role in why he was separated from his kid, per Page Six.

In 2016, the controversial church was once again blamed for keeping Tom and Suri apart because, according to its rules, members are forbidden from associating with nonbelievers.

Since neither Suri nor Holmes were Scientologists, Tom reportedly could not have a relationship with either one. “This is his loss, his issue, his problem,” a source told the outlet at the time. “He must be really brainwashed.”