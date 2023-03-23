Netflix season 'Indian Matchmaking' season 3 set to release on THIS date

Sima Taparia shares first look of season 3 of 'Indian Matchmaking'

Netflix’s famous series Indian Matchmaking is coming back with a new season on April 21.

Actress Sima Taparia shared the exciting news with fans through her Instagram handle while sharing the official release date.

She wrote: “Sima from Mumbai is back! Excited to announce that Indian Matchmaking is returning with Season 3 only on Netflix on April 21, 2023! @netflix @netflix_in #indianmatchmaking #simataparia.”

In the series, Sima meets clints all over the world for arranged marriages. She meets them to help them find potential partners.



So far, two season of the show have been released that secured record-breaking numbers on Netflix.

Previously in November 2022, Sima Taparia confirmed the third season. She stated: “You'll see Season 3 soon. Netflix will plan and announce soon. It is ready completely. It will come out within a few months."

Indian Matchmaking was also trolled by Netizens on social media for having a regressive nature, reports Indiatoday.