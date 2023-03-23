King Charles making 'huge mistake' by shunning Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?

Buckingham Palace has reportedly sent an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Coronation of King Charles but the couple's children, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana are reportedly not invited.



Some royal experts and historians have shared their thoughts on the reported move of the palace, advising the King to not to shun harry and Meghan's kids at the Coronation.

The monarch, 74, has been warned excluding Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana from the Coronation weekend in May will be a "huge mistake".

Daniela Elser commented on the report the children of the Sussexes are not being included in the Coronation plans, likely due to their young age and their parents' non-working status within the Firm.

Failing to show a willingness to include all his grandchildren at such a historic time, however, could reflect badly on the monarch, Elser said.

"The King has left his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lili out of his coronation plans. And that is a huge mistake," she wrote in a comment piece for News.com.au.

"Reports have suggested that the selection of guests who will fill the Abbey’s pews will be a representative cross-section of a multicultural 21st century Britain. Leaving Archie and Lili out of the whole three-day event makes something of a mockery of all that enthusiastic drum-banging about just how smashing this inclusiveness business is," Elser added.

"The commentator added that Lilibet and Archie are "completely innocent" when it comes to the feud between the Firm and their parents."



"By leaving them both out of coronation plans, His Majesty is all but ensuring that the current rift between London and Montecito will only become more deeply entrenched – and that it will last for generations," the commentator wrote.

