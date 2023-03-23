 
'Euphoria' actor Sydney Sweeney explains how she made her way into industry

'Euphoria' actor Sydney Sweeney explains how she made her way into industry

Euphoria famed actress Sydney Sweeney explained how she made her way into the industry, while comparing herself with other actors, who became successful on the basis of nepotism.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the actress noted how difficult it was for her to make a place for herself in the industry, while many others effortlessly became popular on the basis of their family connections.

“I might have had to work longer to get through the same door they were able to walk through. But there’s nothing I can do,” she said.

“I had no idea getting into this industry how many people have connections,” she continued, “I started from ground zero, and I know how expletive hard it is. Now I see how someone can just walk in a door, and I’m like, ‘I worked my expletive off for ten years for this’.”

The term “nepo baby” refers to a person who gets into any industry and achieved success in their chosen profession with the help of their family connections.

Sweeney’s Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow, the daughter of Hollywood director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, have previously been labelled with the phrase.

