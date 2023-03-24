 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves ‘cut a man’s head open’ during ‘John Wick’ stunt slip-up

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Keanu Reeves ‘cut a man’s head open’ during ‘John Wick’ stunt slip-up
Keanu Reeves ‘cut a man’s head open’ during ‘John Wick’ stunt slip-up

Keanu Reeves once split open a man’s head during an action scene gone wrong while making one of the “John Wick” movies, the actor revealed.

Speaking to ComicBook.com the Speed star said: “Well I mean everyone is pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired.”

“It’s like you climbed a mountain now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won.”

“So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open,” Reeves continued.

“So that really fucking sucked – excuse my language. But other than that…oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay. All of this to say that you do have to take care. But it’s great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other.”

“There’s some bruising and aches and pains, but [imitates official PSA announcement] ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the latest episode in the franchise. The movie stars Keanu Reeves as the title character, alongside a supporting ensemble cast including Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick (in one of his final roles), Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna receives ‘dramatic’ marriage proposal after security stops unidentified man

Rihanna receives ‘dramatic’ marriage proposal after security stops unidentified man
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director dismisses 'deepfake' allegations

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director dismisses 'deepfake' allegations

Brooklyn Beckham on being in a ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham on being in a ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez
Melanie Lynskey reveals why she can’t relate much to Yellowjackets’ role

Melanie Lynskey reveals why she can’t relate much to Yellowjackets’ role
'The Little Mermaid' differs from Disney original in a big way

'The Little Mermaid' differs from Disney original in a big way
'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson was 'scared' of joining the MCU

'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson was 'scared' of joining the MCU
Ben Affleck’s honest confession about Jennifer’s Lopez love for Yellowstone

Ben Affleck’s honest confession about Jennifer’s Lopez love for Yellowstone
‘Stranger Things’ writers shut down ‘Eleven’ spinoff speculations

‘Stranger Things’ writers shut down ‘Eleven’ spinoff speculations

Adrian Brody is now a fashion designer for Bally

Adrian Brody is now a fashion designer for Bally
Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué breaks silence on Shakira breakup: ‘I do what I want'

Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué breaks silence on Shakira breakup: ‘I do what I want'
King Charles is a doting grandfather, claims Camilla

King Charles is a doting grandfather, claims Camilla
Gwyneth Paltrow team present court security 'treats' at ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow team present court security 'treats' at ski crash trial