James Gunn reveals why he won't release 'Brave and Bold' before 'Batman II'

'The Batman Part II' is set to hit theatres globally on October 1, 2027

James Gunn has shared his plans of releasing DCU's The Brave and The Bold.

Last year, the DC boss announced the new Batman film that will be directed by It: Welcome to Derry director Andy Muschietti.

So far, there is no update regarding script, release date and actors for the new project.

Fans, however, are eagerly looking forward to finding out these details and they have reached out James on X directly asking him about the plans of releasing the much-awaited film.

One of them wrote online, “Hey James, around what time this year do you think it would be likely we see a Brave and the Bold update?”

The Guardians of the Galaxy director was quick enough to respond to the question, and he clearly revealed that there is no "actionable script" in his hand right now.

Meanwhile, he also claimed that they are currently focusing on Batman Part II and he has no intentions of overshadowing The Brave and The Bold over Robert Pattinson’s movie.

“I’m dependent on when there’s an actionable script ready so there is no way of me guessing this. Also, frankly, we’re well into Batman 2, and I wouldn’t want to cloud the Batsphere until after that”, wrote Gunn.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the new action sci-fi is all set to release on October 1, 2027 featuring Pattinson along with Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson and Andy Serkis.

Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan is expected to play Joker in Batman 2.