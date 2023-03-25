Robert Downey Jr. to reportedly star in Paramount's remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic 'Vertigo'

Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly in talks to star in the remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1958 psychological thriller Vertigo.

Paramount has acquired the rights to the remake which may cast Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role.

As per Variety, Downey Jr. is already attached to the project as he and his wife Susan Downey are producing the film through their Team Downey production company, along with John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who is also attached to write an untitled Star Wars movie, is penning the script.

The Avengers actor appears in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer opposite Cillian Murphy, releasing in July 2023.