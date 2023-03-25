 
pakistan
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI leaders hold another meeting with foreign diplomats

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar meet with the European Union envoys at the Austrian ambassador’s residence on Friday. —PTI video/screengrab
  • PTI leadership inform envoys of their party’s stance on various issues.
  • Qureshi, Umar had also met with diplomatic corps on Tuesday.
  • PTI is engaging with foreign diplomats to seek int'l support for their cause.

ISLAMABAD: In their second such meeting with the foreign diplomats stationed in Islamabad within a week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Friday discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in Pakistan.

According to the PTI’s Central Media Department, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, his son ex-MNA Zain Qureshi, and party Secretary General Asad Umar met with European Union envoys at the Austrian ambassador’s residence.

In the meeting, there was a discussion about the country’s current economic and political situation.

The PTI leadership informed the envoys of their party’s stance on various issues, according to a brief statement released by the media department.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar had met with the diplomatic corps for a “breakfast meeting” on Tuesday.

The meeting was organised by Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, and was attended by ambassadors from European and Muslim countries.

Qureshi stated that they had discussed the country’s regional and overall political circumstances.

The PTI leaders informed ambassadors of their party’s demand for fair elections to be held on time to stop the climate of political insecurity.

The former ruling party has changed its strategy and is now engaging with foreign diplomats and US lawmakers and influential figures in order to seek international support for their cause.

The party has also hired another lobbying firm in the US to support the party’s goals for “good relations with the United States and the Pakistani diaspora in the US.”

