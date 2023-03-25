 
Saturday Mar 25 2023
Web Desk

Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Olivia Wilde net worth unearthed amid accusations Jason Sudeikis causing debt

Olivia Wilde’s real net worth has just bene revealed following reports that Jason Sudeikis’ demands are pushing her into debt.

Documents regarding her finances have been obtained by the Daily Mail and cite the 39-year-old’s finances as being over $10 million.

In detail, Wilde has over $645,187 in her bank account, $3,902,689 in stocks as well as bonds. And almost $6,021,860 in real estate and other property investments.

This totals up to $10,569,736 assets, with a monthly income equal to $71,667 from these investments.

Her monthly expenditures have also been revealed, and according to the outlet, Wilde spends nearly $107,000 a month, with $4,000 on laundry and cleaning, as well as $58,000 on mortgage and $6,500 on basic utilities.

Shortly after the documents leaked, a representative for Wilde slammed the ‘breach of privacy’ and told E News, “The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption.”

“This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic.”

