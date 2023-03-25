Hayden Panettiere reflects on her struggle with postpartum depression

Hayden Panettiere has recently opened up about her experience with postpartum depression.



In a new interview with E! News' The Rundown, the Scream 6 star explained about emotional challenges she faced after welcoming eight-year-old daughter.

“I wish I knew about postpartum depression. I wish I knew to look out for it,” said the actress.

The actress continued, “I just thought there was something seriously wrong with me, so I thought, ‘Fireball will fix this—duh!’ And it didn’t.”

“It does for a moment, but then it makes everything worse,” stated the Ice Princess actress.

Hayden disclosed that she didn’t hear about postpartum depression prior to her pregnancy.

“And then it hurts for you. You are like, ‘I should be able to get over this all by myself’,” remarked the actress.

Hayden pointed out that she wanted to share her experience to let other new mothers know that they are not alone.

The Raising Helen star mentioned, “I wish somebody told me that that was a possibility, told me it's OK if you birth your child and you're not immediately like, ‘Oh my god, I love you more than anything in the entire world!’”

“It's OK and not abnormal if [your baby] comes out and it's a blob, and you're like, 'Oh my gosh, this is like a crazy little creation that I'm going to love when I get to know you,’” she added.