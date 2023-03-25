 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Sam Neill on ‘Peaky Blinders’ assault scene: ‘Most horrible’ to film

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Sam Neill on ‘Peaky Blinders’ assault scene: ‘Most horrible’ to film
Sam Neill on ‘Peaky Blinders’ assault scene: ‘Most horrible’ to film

Sam Neill has opened up about Peaky Blinders one of the “most difficult” scenes he has ever filmed.

The 75-year-old revealed in his upcoming memoirs Did I Ever Tell You This? that Peak Blinders scene where his character Major Campbell raped Aunt Polly, played by late actress Helen McCrory was the most difficult scene he had ever shoot.

“Easily the most difficult bed scene I’ve ever done was in ‘Peaky Blinders.’ My character, the hideous Major Campbell, rapes Aunt Polly, played by Helen McCrory. It is deeply disturbing, and I was anxious about how we would go,” the actor added.

Neill continued, “For one thing, this was acting out a situation, a crime, utterly beyond my imagination…By the time we shot this I knew [co-star] Helen very well. We found the same things funny, I respected her deeply, and I think she felt the same about me. We spent a whole morning shooting this horrible, horrible scene.”

Fortunately, Neill and McCrory’s off-screen friendship saved the day.

“As it turned out, we did very well indeed. The more hideous the behavior, the more hilarity,” Neill wrote.

“The worse I was, the more we laughed. The trust was there, which allowed us to go to the extremes. Helen McCrory was one of the greatest people I’ve ever worked with. A grand actress and a fine person.”

More From Entertainment:

Jimin from BTS debuts in Top 30 of UK charts

Jimin from BTS debuts in Top 30 of UK charts
BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart

BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart
Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez
Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally

Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally
'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'

'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'
Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry

Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'
BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’
Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper

Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper