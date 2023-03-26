 
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted in PDA moment in Tokyo

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski sparked dating rumours as they were spotted sloppily making out on the streets of Tokyo earlier this week, per a video obtained by Daily Mail.

The As it Was singer, 29, and the model, 31, were seen in a cosy position together as they passionately enjoyed their PDA moment. Styles had donned a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while Ratajkowski was seen sporting a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt.

The Grammy-winning artist is currently in Japan performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series, which will pick back up in Denmark in May after an extended break. In Tokyo, he played back-to-back concerts at the Ariake Arena, via Page Six.

The outing comes after Styles broke up with Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde.

Multiple sources confirmed to People in November, 2022, that the director and actress, 39, and the Watermelon Sugar singer were “taking a break” from their relationship after nearly two years together, noting the “very amicable decision” came amid Styles’ continuing touring schedule and Wilde’s focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

Ratajkowski, for her part, is in the midst of a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Sebastian.

However, since filing her divorce, the actress and model has had multiple flings including comedians Pete Davidson and Eric André in addition to being linked to artist Jack Greer and DJ Orazio Rispo.

She recently spoke out about the struggles of dating around in the public eye, saying on her High Low with EmRata podcast, “Anytime I go on another date, everybody knows.”

“I’ve gone on dates where there’s been no pictures, and I’m like, ‘All good,’ and then there’s been times where literally the first time that I’ve met someone, we spent two hours together, and there’s pictures on the Internet,” she said at the time.

