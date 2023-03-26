 
Sunday Mar 26 2023
Web Desk

King Charles limiting his ‘partying’ before the Coronation in May

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

King Charles is preparing to celebrate his upcoming Coronation in May in full-swing.

The monarch has reportedly set himself a 6pm curfew on the night before his Coronation to prevent him tiring himself out before the ceremony, via Yahoo! News.

According to The Telegraph, Charles has informed aides he will not attend any royal duties after 6pm the night before the ceremony to ensure he is well-rested.

“There have been some logistical challenges caused by the King,” said a well-placed source. “He doesn’t want to do anything in the evening in case it tires him out. There will be no partying.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the King’s plans, but a royal source said it sounded “quite sensible” to get an early night before the Coronation, noting that he was a “renowned workaholic” and would not be shirking his responsibilities.

The ceremony which is to be held at Westminster Abbey, on May 6th, 2023 in London, will be attended by foreign dignitaries and other VIPs followed by a series of receptions and parties in London across the weekend.

Moreover, Charles will also be hosting a reception for Commonwealth leaders at the Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.

The next day, a Coronation concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle by the BBC.

