Sunday Mar 26 2023
Yeonjun from K-pop group TXT breaks down crying during concert

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

K-pop group TXT’s Yeonjun ends up crying during their concert in Seoul. They completed the first day of their world tour Act: Sweet Mirage successfully in Korea.

Yeonjun began to say something along the lines of “Yesterday’s rehearsal and today’s concert…” but could not finish his sentence as he began to cry. His bandmates began to comfort him as he grew more emotional and Taehyun explained that: “He [Yeonjun] said he would get emotional today.”

Hueningkai then explained that Yeonjun had mentioned performing at the famous KSPO Dome in Seoul had been his dream: “He said that this was the stage of his dream.” This stage was the same place that TXT had seen their seniors perform at for a long time.

Yeonjun then went on to thank his fans for supporting them: “I was reminded of our hardships. That just got me emotional. Before I got on the stage, I said, ‘I’m so proud of you. I am so proud of us.’

Thank you for making us come this far. I’m grateful for MOAs who brought us where we are right now. Without you, we are nobody.

Going forward, I want to return your love. I will dance and sing even harder.”

