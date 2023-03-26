Singer Shilpa Rao calls Lucknow ‘special place’

Singer Shilpa Rao talks about how Lucknow has now become her home

Shilpa Rao is an accomplished singer who has sung several viral songs including Ghungroo from War and Manmarziyan from Lootera. She recently got married and in her initial interviews post marriage, she opened up about life after tying the knot.

Talking about it, she said, “My last work-related trip to Lucknow was in 2018 for a show. Lucknow been special for me since I was a child. I have been here many a times for performances. Ritesh (a professional photographer) is born and bought up here and has some beautiful childhood and growing-up memories from this place. So, he keeps on sharing those. That’s more the reason that this place has a different meaning for me altogether. It’s lovely to see the city from the perceptive of someone who is so close to you. It makes a lot difference and it’s a personal thing.”

She further said, “The moment I landed in the city, I went to Ritesh’s parents’ house in Patrakar Puram in Gomti Nagar. His sister, brother-in-law and all came over to meet me. It was a very special moment. Last year, I had taken him to Jamshedpur, my town. It’s a very special feeling to meet each other’s family and visit our home towns. I strongly feel that the vibes of both these cities are very similar. Both of them are no longer small towns and have progressed well on global platform.”