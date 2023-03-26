Snoop Dogg reacts to Chris Rock's bitting joke: 'Chris Rock is my friend'

Snoop Dogg responded to Chris Rock's prickly joke that he is the "Morgan Freeman of hip hop" at his Netflix standup show.

Chris Rock made jokes about Snoop Dogg's many endorsements in the Netflix stand-up show and likened him to Morgan Freeman who has his face in ads for Turkish Airlines, Mountain Dew, and the Professional Golf Association.

Speaking to DailyMail, while launching his recent collaboration with online crypto casino Roobe, Snoop Dogg, 51, insisted that there are no hard feelings with Chris Rock.

"Chris Rock is my friend," the hip-hop star began. "He was basically saying how did I go from being America’s Most Wanted, to America’s most loveable?"

"It’s all about transformation, growth, development, and being willing to accept change."

He reiterated, "I say no a lot, I don’t want to blast anyone and say I said no to this person or that person, but there are one or two people where it’s not about the money and more about the association by affiliation."

The Deep Cover rapped further added, "If I feel like your family and I believe what you believe in there’s no problem. You stand behind your brand, but there are some things in life that don’t mix with me and I can’t promote everything, so sometimes I do have to say no."