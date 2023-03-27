Chris Pratt rejoices ‘cool dad status’ with upcoming movie ‘Super Mario Bros’

Chris Pratt is lending his voice for Mario in the much-anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie along with Charlie Day who lends his voice for Luigi.

Pratt’s new movie seemingly have gained the two fathers some “cool” points with their kids.

In a press day for the forthcoming animated movie, which is based on the iconic video game franchise, the two actors opened up to Entertainment Tonight about what their children thought of them being a part of bringing the iconic Mario brothers to the big screen.

Pratt revealed that his 10-year-old son Jack – whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris – was excited about the upcoming movie, but specifically because he’s “a Luigi fan.”

“Like he plays Smash Brothers and he’s like, ‘Dad, I own at Smash, I own everybody at Smash. And I’m Luigi. I think Luigi is a better player’,” Pratt shared laughing. “So, he’s always kind of leaning against the characters that I play!”

Meanwhile, Day and his wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis, share one son, 11-year-old Russell. “This is a big deal in the Day household. This is no joke this, this gig,” he added.

“We’re cool again,” Day enthused to the outlet. “We’re back into cool dads status.”

For both actors the movie holds a lot of nostalgia which is why it was a childhood dream come true to play the iconic plumbers-turned-kingdom savers.

“I spent hundreds of hours, literally, that’s not hyperbole, maybe thousands of hours, playing Super Mario Bros. and playing Nintendo as a kid,” Pratt divulged. “So, it taps that nostalgic vein, in everyone.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slated to released in theatres on April 5th, 2023.