 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Osman Khalid Butt tells Twitter family a 'sweet story'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt. — Twitter/@aClockworkObi
Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt. — Twitter/@aClockworkObi

Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt shared a story about his cat with his Twitter family that left his fans and followers emotional. They said it made their day.

Starting his story with a little background, Osman said that he had been shooting in Karachi for a while and had to leave his cat — named Frodo — in Islamabad where he resides.

The Balu Mahi actor said that when he'd be back in Islamabad for short breaks, he would notice Frodo being distant and when he last visited home, Frodo wouldn't recognise his voice.

Osman, who was shooting for comedy series Kala Doriya, said that when he came back he tried playing with his cat but he always met with a "cross expression" and Frodo wouldn't stay in his lap for more than ten seconds.

The actor expressed how he missed his cat visiting him late at night and being playful with him.

"Last night, I was lying in bed when he jumped up, completely unprompted, and started cuddling with me. This went on for a good 15 minutes, with him purring and my serotonin levels through the roof," he said.

Sharing a picture with his cat, Osman said that it was hard for him to explain how those fifteen minutes uplifted him. 

Social media users got emotional after reading the story. Let's look at what they said: 


More From Showbiz:

'RRR' actor Ram Charan gets special birthday wish from Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi

'RRR' actor Ram Charan gets special birthday wish from Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his tiff with 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his tiff with 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director
Shruti Haasan hints at writing script for films

Shruti Haasan hints at writing script for films
Parineeti Chopra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha
Ram Charan unveils title of his next film with Kiara Advani

Ram Charan unveils title of his next film with Kiara Advani

Neetu Kapoor loves THIS scene from Ranbir Kapoor’s 'TJMM'

Neetu Kapoor loves THIS scene from Ranbir Kapoor’s 'TJMM'
Gauri Khan drops a family photo to announce debut book 'My Life in Design'

Gauri Khan drops a family photo to announce debut book 'My Life in Design'
Suniel Shetty talks about son-in-law KL Rahaul, says he is very respectful

Suniel Shetty talks about son-in-law KL Rahaul, says he is very respectful
Smriti Irani had regrets after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Smriti Irani had regrets after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Manoj Bajpayee says he is no longer interested in making films for limited audience

Manoj Bajpayee says he is no longer interested in making films for limited audience

Shreyas Talpade reveals viral Allu Arjun dialogue from Pushpa has been improvised

Shreyas Talpade reveals viral Allu Arjun dialogue from Pushpa has been improvised

Singer Shilpa Rao calls Lucknow ‘special place’

Singer Shilpa Rao calls Lucknow ‘special place’