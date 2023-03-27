Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘in no position to bite the hand that feeds them’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned they cannot stand to “bite the hand that feeds them,” even if that hand wants to “milk Diana’s death.”



Royal commentator and expert Daniels Elser issued these claims.

She told News.com.au, “The need to find a way to foot the bill for their retinue of bodyguards thus left the Sussexes in need of a corporate fairy godmother with the deepest of deep pockets. Enter Netflix, the moustachio-twirling ostensible saviour of the piece, ready to help bankroll their West Coast lives.”

“What that means is that today, even if the Hollywood behemoth looks like it’s about to milk Diana’s death for all the small screen juice and Emmys it can, the couple are in no position to bite the hand that feeds them.”

Especially since “their security costs aside, Harry and Meghan’s new life in California is hardly modest.”