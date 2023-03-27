 
time Monday Mar 27 2023
time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Succession star Alan Ruck shares his thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting

Succession star Alan Ruck has recently shared two cents on the acting methods of his co-star Jeremy Strong.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Ruck revealed that he never used method acting himself. However, he was supportive of Strong using the tools to get out his best performance.

“Every actor is different,” said Ruck.

The actor continued, “Sometimes an actor like Jeremy needs to stay in their zone 24/7, or they truly feel like they can’t deliver their best work. That’s fine. Let him do it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ruck also discussed about Strong and how hard he is on himself.

“I think Jeremy is very hard on himself,” stated Ruck.

The actor pointed out, “My personal feeling is that he doesn’t fully trust his talent. I think it could be an easier path for him. But he doesn’t believe it.”

Ruck also spoke up on Brian Cox’s views about method acting, saying, “I think Brian is actually worried for Jeremy’s well-being.”

“Because Jeremy said one time that doing a role should cost you something,” he remarked.

Ruck added, “I think you do have to be fully invested, but if you need to give a pound of flesh every time you give a performance, at some point there’s not going to be anything left.”

