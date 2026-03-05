Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan fuel flames of collab rumours after key hint

Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan collab appears closer after Travis Kelce's telling move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be fans of Noah Kahan but there might be something more beneath the surface, as Swifties are convinced of the Easter Eggs.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and her NFL star fiancé, also 36, were spotted at the Northern Attitude hitmaker’s private concert in Yellowstone amid rumours of a potential collaboration.

The rumours of a collaboration between the Eras Tour performer and Kahan began when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Strawberry Wine singer began following each other on Instagram.

Many Swifites jokingly urged Kelce to “slide in his DMs” at the time like he did with Chris Lake for an official Opalite remix.

However, many also argued that Kahan could be one of the next guests on the football star’s podcast, New Heights, as he is currently promoting his upcoming album The Great Divide which is scheduled to be released on April 24.

While the rumours of the engaged couple attending the private concert were not confirmed before, according to the latest updates, they are now confirmed as DeuxMoi confirmed it on Instagram.

The celebrity gossip account wrote, “Noah held a private concert at Yellowstone Club and Taylor allegedly attended as well as hung out with him afterwards.”

Fans are still hoping for the “DREAM COLLAB” to come to life, but they will have to wait for when the Anti-Hero hitmaker reveals the news.

Both Swift and Kahan seem to share mutual admiration for each other as the Paul Revere singer attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Denver back in 2023, and gushed about it on his social media.