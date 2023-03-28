 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William enjoyed ‘romantic Valentine’s date’ with Rose Hanbury?

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

file footage

Prince William is once again facing infidelity rumours with sources alleging that he spent Valentine’s Day with alleged mistress Rose Hanbury instead of with wife Kate Middleton.

According to sources and ‘various UK outlets’ quoted by Marca, the Prince of Wales “spent Valentine's Day with Rose Hanbury who is a friend of Kate's.”

“They (William and Rose) were seen enjoying a romantic dinner together,” the outlet’s report stated, supporting their source by highlighting that just a few days prior to the loved-up holiday, The Daily Mail had reported that Kate 'didn’t expect' flowers from William on Valentine’s Day.

These allegations are not the first; back in 2019, it was first reported that Prince William had been seen enjoying an evening out with Rose, a close friend of his wife Kate, with the pair sparking affair rumours owing to their chemistry and alleged PDA.

The reports were soon crushed and the story remains a source of speculation for royal fans and experts.

Rose has since been allegedly banned from royal events following a reportedly huge row with Kate over her alleged affair with William; she has been married to David Rocksavage since 2009 and shares three kids with her husband. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'expected' Archie, Lili to be 'bit more American' than they are

Queen 'expected' Archie, Lili to be 'bit more American' than they are
Prince Harry 'barely exchanged a word' with William on Queen funeral video

Prince Harry 'barely exchanged a word' with William on Queen funeral
King Charles decides to give crown to his son Prince William?

King Charles decides to give crown to his son Prince William?
Prince Harry asked himself 'why now' after 'wiping tears' at Queen funeral video

Prince Harry asked himself 'why now' after 'wiping tears' at Queen funeral
Netflix releases trailer of 'Florida Man' featuring Édgar Ramírez in danger

Netflix releases trailer of 'Florida Man' featuring Édgar Ramírez in danger
Jennifer Lawrence spotted out with husband and son in New York

Jennifer Lawrence spotted out with husband and son in New York
Netflix Original Spanish crime series 'Mute' to release in May 2023: Find out

Netflix Original Spanish crime series 'Mute' to release in May 2023: Find out
Angelina Jolie and David Rothschild had a 'Business' meeting not date: Sources inform

Angelina Jolie and David Rothschild had a 'Business' meeting not date: Sources inform
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen locking lips after brunch date in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen locking lips after brunch date in West Hollywood
Emily Ratajkowski REJECTED to date Harry Styles in a resurfacing video from 2016

Emily Ratajkowski REJECTED to date Harry Styles in a resurfacing video from 2016
Succession star Alan Ruck shares his thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting

Succession star Alan Ruck shares his thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting
Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel to star as lead in upcoming action-thriller 'Damaged'

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel to star as lead in upcoming action-thriller 'Damaged'