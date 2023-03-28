Armed robber in Baldia turns out to be PTI's LG candidate

Representational image. — Reuters/File

A man was apprehended by police in Madina Colony of Baldia Town for armed robbery. In a surprising turn of events, the accused was a candidate for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the local body elections.

The incident raises concerns about the vetting process for political candidates and the potential implications for public safety.

The incident took place in Karachi area of Baldia Town, where PTI's local body candidate was caught looting people. The accused, identified as Ghulam Nabi, was handed over to the police by furious citizens.

Locals showed great courage and thwarted an attempted robbery by three outlaws at a shopping mall. While one of the robbers was caught by the citizens, the other two escaped.

After being caught looting, he was tortured by the people before being handed over to the police. According to SSP Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari, the accused had been involved in criminal activities even before contesting the local councilor's election, from which he secured 305 votes from Ward Number four of UC6 on the PTI's ticket.

During the interrogation, Ghulam Nabi confessed to his involvement in other crimes as well, including the snatching of a motorcycle and robbing a medicine company's van in the Baldia area of Ittehad Town. Police arrested him injured and also recovered weapons from his possession.