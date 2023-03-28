 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Armed robber in Baldia turns out to be PTI's LG candidate

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Representational image. — Reuters/File
Representational image. — Reuters/File

A man was apprehended by police in Madina Colony of Baldia Town for armed robbery. In a surprising turn of events, the accused was a candidate for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the local body elections. 

The incident raises concerns about the vetting process for political candidates and the potential implications for public safety.

The incident took place in Karachi area of Baldia Town, where PTI's local body candidate was caught looting people. The accused, identified as Ghulam Nabi, was handed over to the police by furious citizens.

Locals showed great courage and thwarted an attempted robbery by three outlaws at a shopping mall. While one of the robbers was caught by the citizens, the other two escaped.

After being caught looting, he was tortured by the people before being handed over to the police. According to SSP Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari, the accused had been involved in criminal activities even before contesting the local councilor's election, from which he secured 305 votes from Ward Number four of UC6 on the PTI's ticket.

During the interrogation, Ghulam Nabi confessed to his involvement in other crimes as well, including the snatching of a motorcycle and robbing a medicine company's van in the Baldia area of Ittehad Town. Police arrested him injured and also recovered weapons from his possession.

More From Pakistan:

Mansoor Usman Awan appointed Attorney General for Pakistan

Mansoor Usman Awan appointed Attorney General for Pakistan
After SC judges question 'one-man show', Maryam reiterates her ‘bench-fixing’ stance

After SC judges question 'one-man show', Maryam reiterates her ‘bench-fixing’ stance
Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark, Netherlands

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark, Netherlands
Two SC judges raise questions over 'unbridled' powers of CJP

Two SC judges raise questions over 'unbridled' powers of CJP
Noor Jehan's condition worsens at Karachi Zoo

Noor Jehan's condition worsens at Karachi Zoo

Supreme Court sends notice to ECP over delay in Punjab polls

Supreme Court sends notice to ECP over delay in Punjab polls
Weather update: Karachi to witness rain on March 29-30

Weather update: Karachi to witness rain on March 29-30
Imran Khan, 17 other PTI leaders summoned by CTD today

Imran Khan, 17 other PTI leaders summoned by CTD today
Imran Khan was offered elections 'on a plate': Irfan Siddiqui

Imran Khan was offered elections 'on a plate': Irfan Siddiqui

IHC grants Imran Khan interim bail in seven cases

IHC grants Imran Khan interim bail in seven cases
Pemra bars coverage of rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad for today

Pemra bars coverage of rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad for today
Imran Khan doesn’t want elections but selection again: information minister

Imran Khan doesn’t want elections but selection again: information minister