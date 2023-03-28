 
Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Web Desk

‘Cillian is phenomenal’, Matt Damon declares after watching ‘Oppenheimer’

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Matt Damon thoroughly enjoyed Christopher Nolan’s three-hours-long feature Oppenheimer, the actor confirmed after watching the film.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet for his film AIR, he spoke about Oppenheimer in which he appears alongside Cillian Murphy.

“It’s three hours. It’s fantastic,” Damon said, revealing that he’s seen “Oppenheimer.”

“Cillian is phenomenal. He’s everything you would want him to be,” Damon enthused. “I think it’s almost three hours. It goes so fast, it’s great.”

“Oppenheimer” stars longtime Nolan collaborator Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Manhattan Project and the “father of the atomic bomb.” The cast also includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh.

With a runtime of three hours Oppenheimer will supersede Nolan's Interstellar as his longest theatrical feature. Interstellar registered a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes. The Dark Knight Rises, the last film of his acclaimed Dark Knight Trilogy, ran for 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters July 21. It is Nolan’s first movie at Universal Pictures after his long run at Warner Bros. The film is based on Kai Bird’s novel, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” and revolves around Oppenheimer’s research effort as the Los Alamos Laboratory director.

