 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively hilariously trolls fan at Wrexham game, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Blake Lively hilariously trolls fan at Wrexham game, video goes viral
Blake Lively hilariously trolls fan at Wrexham game, video goes viral 

Blake Lively has sent the internet into a frenzy after giving a hilarious response to a fan during Wrexham game this weekend.

The Gossip Girl star, 35, joined her husband Ryan Reynolds as they attended a game for Welsh football team at Wrexham A.F.C’s Racecourse Ground.

Lively went on to greet a couple of fans as she walked around the Wrexham FC stadium. During her sweet meet-and-greet moment with the soccer lovers, one fan proceeded to call Lively and “Blake, please say hi to Stephanie! It’s my girlfriend.”

In her response, the Shallows star said, “Hi, Stephanie,” as she smiled and waved to the camera. The video, posted on Twitter, features her, then making a joke to the fan’s girlfriend.

Lively quipped, “You should leave him!,” prompting laughter from people in the stands.

The fan latest shared the video on Twitter, writing, “Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me! thanks [email protected] @stephaniexcxc.”

Reynolds and Lively’s kids were also in attendance, with the Canadian star cradling their newborn baby.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry attends UK court again in phone-tapping and privacy case

Prince Harry attends UK court again in phone-tapping and privacy case
Jonathan Majors gets legal counsel: Not pursue action against 'girlfriend'

Jonathan Majors gets legal counsel: Not pursue action against 'girlfriend'
Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral

Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date
Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will ‘make people feel better’

Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will ‘make people feel better’
Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’
‘John Wick 5’ back on the drawing board after box-office triumph

‘John Wick 5’ back on the drawing board after box-office triumph
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere
Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time

Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time
Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise

Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise
Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’

Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’
Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement

Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement