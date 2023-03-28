Blake Lively hilariously trolls fan at Wrexham game, video goes viral

Blake Lively has sent the internet into a frenzy after giving a hilarious response to a fan during Wrexham game this weekend.

The Gossip Girl star, 35, joined her husband Ryan Reynolds as they attended a game for Welsh football team at Wrexham A.F.C’s Racecourse Ground.

Lively went on to greet a couple of fans as she walked around the Wrexham FC stadium. During her sweet meet-and-greet moment with the soccer lovers, one fan proceeded to call Lively and “Blake, please say hi to Stephanie! It’s my girlfriend.”

In her response, the Shallows star said, “Hi, Stephanie,” as she smiled and waved to the camera. The video, posted on Twitter, features her, then making a joke to the fan’s girlfriend.

Lively quipped, “You should leave him!,” prompting laughter from people in the stands.

The fan latest shared the video on Twitter, writing, “Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me! thanks [email protected] @stephaniexcxc.”

Reynolds and Lively’s kids were also in attendance, with the Canadian star cradling their newborn baby.