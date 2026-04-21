Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up for emotional tribute

Some reunions just hit differently – and this one comes with heart.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up again, not for a movie this time, but for something far more personal: honouring Robin Williams.

The longtime friends will receive the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award on April 27 in San Francisco, part of a sold-out fundraiser hosted by Bring Change to Mind— founded by Glenn Close.

The award will be presented by Williams’ children, making the moment even more emotional.

If you know their story, you know why this matters. Back in 1997, Good Will Hunting changed everything – and Williams was at the centre of it.

“Robin wasn’t just someone we admired. He made our dreams come true. We owe everything to him,” Affleck and Damon shared.

“He said yes to our movie and we got it made… His legacy isn’t just about his talent… it’s about how deeply he cared.”

That gratitude has not faded. Damon once recalled watching Williams perform their words for the first time: “By the time they said, ‘Action,’ tears were just falling down my face… I couldn’t believe it.”

And Williams, being Williams, made sure they felt it too: “‘It’s not a fluke. You guys really did this. You really did it.’”

The night is not just about nostalgia – it’s about impact. The event celebrates mental health advocacy, a cause close to William’s legacy.

Decades later, the message still lands: sometimes the biggest wins are not awards – they are the people who believed in you first.