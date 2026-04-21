Stanley Tucci adds humour to 'Devil Wears Prada 2' buzz

Stanley Tucci adds humour to 'Devil Wear Prada 2' buzz

Turns out, every fashion empire needs a diva – and on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, it’s not who you’d expect.

Stanley Tucci is happily claiming the crown… and he’s not even pretending otherwise.

After Anne Hathaway jokingly called him the “diva” during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert – citing his very particular taste in clothes – Tucci did not miss a beat when asked about it at the NYC premiere.

“I’m awful,” he said with a grin. “Just terrible.”

Case closed.

Even when a young interviewer suggested being a diva might actually mean confidence, Tucci leaned in: “Yeah, I think you're right.” Not exactly a denial.

The sequel reunites Tucci with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, bringing back the razor-sharp world of fashion–only this time with higher stakes and even sharper wit.

Off-screen, the cast dynamic seems just as entertaining. Tucci could not resist poking fun at Hathaway’s People magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful cover either, joking, “It's not so bad. She's pretty good looking.”

Hathaway, for her part, is still soaking it all in: “It was such a fun day… was not something I ever, ever, ever expected.”

“It's still a little surreal… I'm still trying to wrap my head around it — and I just expect people to tease me about it!”

And yes, going back to The Devil Wears Prada hit differently this time: “It was the chance to actually be with the same people again… but with a little bit more perspective.”

So, who’s the real diva here? According to Tucci… no debate.