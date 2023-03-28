 
Tuesday Mar 28 2023
'John Wick' chief not in mood to close gun-fu franchise

'John Wick' chief not in mood to close gun-fu franchise

Lionsgate head honcho Joe Drake is not ready to close doors on the John Wick franchise as the gun-fu series' Chapter 4 made a splash at the box office.

"We're not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake told Deadline.

The studio's boss's comments amid the film netting a record-breaking $137.5 million worldwide in its first week, despite the titular character having a clear-cut ending in the latest movie.

"There's a lot of different things that we can do," Drake added. "I've seen this movie five times in the last week."

The lead star also hinted at a possible return to the franchise.

"I don't know, I guess I'm going to have to lean on never say never," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"I mean, I wouldn't do a John Wick film without [director] Chad Stahelski. We'd have to see what that looked like. For me, it feels really right that John Wick finds peace."

Reeves also confirmed he would be in the upcoming spinoff film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas.

"I have a cameo in 'Ballerina,' that's true," he said at SXSW.

