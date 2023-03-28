Taylor Swift shares a sweet moment with Ice Spice on stage

She was also noticed by other major artists in the music industry like Drake and Cardi B

American singer Taylor Swift and Ice Spice shared a sweet moment on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The event was held on March 27th and was attended by several major artists.

Ice Spice took the stage towards the end of the ceremony to present the award for Song of the Year with Pink Pantheress, who she collaborated with recently. Both of the artists revealed that Taylor had won the award for her hit song Anti-Hero.

After Taylor approached the stage, Ice Spice looked elated to see the industry legend especially after they shared a hug. Ice Spice has been receiving significant attention recently because of her track Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 with Pink Pantheress.

She was also noticed by other major artists in the music industry like Drake and Cardi B and it seems this is only the start for the young artist.