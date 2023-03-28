 
Tuesday Mar 28 2023
'Game of Thrones' star recalls missed 'James Bond' auditions

'Game of Thrones' star recalls missed 'James Bond' auditions

Charles Dance revealed his agent dissuaded him from James Bond auditions in the 1980s.

During an interview with Guardian, the Game Of Thrones actor opened up about the incident where he set eyes 007 agent role after Roger Moore hung her tuxedo following 1985’s A View To A Kill. But his agent talked him out of it.

Dance also responded to the rumour that he rejected the Bond role, saying, “No, of course, I didn’t turn down James Bond! What happened was, my agent called and said, ‘I urge you not to do it. Just think how you’ll feel if you don’t get it. It will kill your career stone-dead.’

She was probably right. If I’d got it, I would have probably *** it up.”

Dance got his feature film debut in the 1981 James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only, where he donned the evil henchman Claus character.

Later, he played Bond creator Ian Fleming's role in the biographical TV movie Golden Eye, which premiered on ITV in 1989.

