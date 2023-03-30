Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia also sheds light on 'Bollywood' negatavity

Anjula reveals how she was discouraged on working with Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia also talks about the exisiting negativity in the bollywood film industry after the actor.

One of the fans on twitter recalled how Anjula, in her Forbes 2021 interview, talked about being discouraged on working with Priyanka.

During the interview, she revealed: “I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, particularly in India who was so negative. I was at Manish Goel's house at dinner with some prominent people from wouldn't say Bollywood, they hate that word. The Hindi film industry, and they were just so negative about her. They were like ‘she’s never gonna work, I don't know why you are wasting your time blah blah.

"I remember feeling really hurt at the time, ‘am I wasting my time?’ But this is where self-belief comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream right? To bring somebody from India to Hollywood but gotta tell you, when I look into Priyanka's eyes. you just believe. And I think Priyanka was just undeniable. And I think she is a disruptor and I believe in her talent. I just had more belief in myself than what those people were telling me.”

PC’s manager said that she always beilved in the actor and knew that she would became a global icon one day. “Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong. I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV”, added Acharia.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in a Bollywood film after a long time. She is all set to feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, reports Indiatoday.