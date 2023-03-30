Ed Sheeran calls music critics: Obsolete

Ed Sheeran has thrown music critics out of the window in the age of streaming.

As per Rolling Stone, the celebrated musician said music streaming has made the critics irrelevant in making suggestions to the listeners.

"Why do you need to read a review? Listen to it. It's freely available! he said.

"Make up your own mind. I would never read an album review and go, 'I'm not gonna listen to that now.'"

However, the British singer's views received a mixed reaction online.

"ok except music critics aren't just there for ppl to decide what to listen to?? taking a deeper look at music thru a deeper critical lense, both positive and negative, is a celebration of music as a whole if anything," one person commented.

"80% of the time I'd agree. But the best reviewers also help me learn how to interpret music in a new way. They also help me learn about the history of music. There's a lot about music that goes beyond just how it sounds to my ear (in my humble opinion)," another added.

However, some also agreed with the Grammy winner's comments.

"He's absolutely right," one person said.

"he kinda real for that not gonna lie," another wrote.