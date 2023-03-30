 
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny confirm romance during latest date in LA?

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner left nothing to remain secret about their new romantic journey as the new lovebirds appeared confirming their affair during sushi date in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Jenner and Bunny, after a string of secret meet-ups this year, appeared to make their romance public as they were seen getting cozy during the latest outing.

The supermodel and her rumoured beau were seen together at Sushi Fumi in Los Angeles. The two were spotted openly "locking lips", according to a Thursday report from Us Weekly.

They were also 'packing on the PDA' as if they didn't care who noticed them in the busy Japanese restaurant. Sushi Fumi is a 'minimalist' Japanese restaurant that is located on LaCienega Boulevard in Los Angeles, and is not far from Beverly Hills.

They were last seen on a date last week when they were spotted leaving the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood early Sunday morning.

An insider told People that the 27-year-old model and the Ojitos Lindos hitmaker, 29, had been introduced by mutual friends several weeks before they enjoyed PDA-filled moments together.

