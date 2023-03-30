 
Netflix bringing entire 'Scott Pilgrim' cast together for its anime series

Netflix Anime series Scott Pilgrim is reuniting the complete main cast, including Michael Cera and Chris Evans, from the movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

The Anime was initially reported to be in development in January 2022 and now has been ordered into a series where cast members will lend their voices, as per Variety.

The entire cast that is returning includes, Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie), and Ellen Wong (Knives Chau).

Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, will co-write and executive produces the anime version along with BenDavid Grabinski. Both will also serve as showrunners of the anime.

