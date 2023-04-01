 
'Murder Mystery 2' director ‘tricked’ Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler about ‘ending’

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix and the film director has revealed that he tried to trick the cast into thinking the ending has changed.

Jeremy Garelick told Insider that he lied to the cast, including Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler about the ending to keep them guessing who the killer was.

Without giving fans any spoilers, Garelick said that the cast knew ahead of filming who is the murderer, but he tried to trick them into thinking a different ending.

"Keeping that a little bit unsure," Garelick said with a laugh.

He instructed the cast to say lines in different ways to have multiple takes to choose from and create more suspense for the audience.

"We really wanted to find that balance of: 'Is this person the bad guy?' 'Is this person the bad guy?' 'Oh, wait, no. Oh yes, actually I was right.'”

“Murder mysteries are kind of like a game where you participate as an audience member ... going along the journey with Nick and Audrey trying to figure out who did it, and thinking that we're smart and then being told we're not."

Besides Aniston and Sandler, the cast includes Jodie Turner-Smith, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Melanie Laurent, John Kani, and Kuhoo Verma.

