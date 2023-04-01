Amy Jo Johnson set to write new Power Rangers comic book series

Amy Jo Johnson, who played the original Pink Ranger, is all set to write a new Power Ranger comic book series on the occasion of 30th Anniversary Comic Book Celebration.



According to Variety, Amy will be working on this new comic along with publisher Boom Studios. It is also reported that the actress will collaborate with her boyfriend and director Matt Hotson to co-write the comic series.

“I was daydreaming about it and mentioned it to my boyfriend, Matt. He said, ‘Why don’t you try to write it as a comic book?’” recalled Amy in her interview to Variety.

The actress continued, “We had all the time on our hands, so we daydreamed up this entire comic book series knowing the 30th anniversary was coming.”

Expressing her elation, Amy stated, “This new series would be different from the original, in the sense that it’s my version.”

Amy told media outlet that for inspiration, she went back and watched the original episodes for the first time.

“I honestly had never watched [‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’],” disclosed Amy.

Remembering the period working on the set of Power Rangers 30 years ago, Amy confessed that it had its flaws for example the series was “non-union” and she made roughly “$700 an episode”.

However, Amy could not forget the excitement she had working on the series.

“I matured, grew older and found out what was safe and normal,” remarked the actress.

For now, Amy shared she’s happy that her fans “will get to experience” her new comic series.

“This is my thank you, this is my love letter to the fans. It’s just been incredible to have these kids who are now adults support me through all of [my career] changes,” she added.