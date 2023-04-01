 
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
Jisoo from Blackpink breaks record for highest first-week sales

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

The album went on to sell a whopping 876,249 copies on the first day of its release alone
K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo has broken the record for the highest first-week sales of a female K-pop soloist in Hanteo history. She came out with her solo debut album and the title track’s music video on March 31st.

According to Hanteo Chart, the album went on to sell a whopping 876,249 copies on the first day of its release alone. The record was previously held by Jisoo’s bandmate Lisa with her hit solo track LaLisa which managed to sell approximately 330,129 copies on the day of its release in 2021.

Even among groups, she is the female artist with the second-highest first-week sales, being bested only by her own group Blackpink with their latest comeback called Born Pink. 

